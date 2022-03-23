ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
US stocks open lower, continuing volatile week

AFP 23 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Wednesday, extending the week’s choppy trend as markets grapple with higher oil prices and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After a weak start to 2022, equities rallied last week as investors returned to the market in a wave of bargain-hunting. Stocks also rose on Tuesday, bouncing back from Monday’s losses.

“There is a narrative taking root that the bad news is priced in, that the rate hikes are priced in, that valuations are more reasonable again,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, who went on to describe the market as “overbought.”

US stocks resume upward push, Nike gains after results

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.7 percent at 34,553.84.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.7 percent to 4,480.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped one percent to 13,964.35.

Among individual companies, General Mills jumped 5.3 percent as the food giant lifted its earnings forecast, citing strong demand that has allowed it to raise prices.

But Adobe fell 7.9 percent despite reporting record quarterly revenues as it projected lower second-quarter profits and revenues compared with analyst expectations.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

