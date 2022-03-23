South Africa bat in series-deciding match against Bangladesh

CENTURION: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the series-deciding third and final one-day international against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

South African captain Temba Bavuma was passed fit to play after leaving the field with a finger injury during the second match in Johannesburg on Sunday.

But all-rounder Wayne Parnell was ruled out because of an injured hamstring. He was replaced by Dwaine Pretorius.

Bangladesh fielded an unchanged team for the third match in a row and will be seeking to repeat the win they achieved in the first match of the series at the same venue on Friday.

“I have been playing for Bangladesh for more than 15 years. If we can win today it will be one of our biggest achievements,” said Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who made his international debut in 2007.

Bavuma said the match pitch “looks a bit different” from the one used on Friday. “It looks a really good wicket. We will try to get runs on the board and put them under pressure.”

Teams

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)

TV umpire: Bongani Jele (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)