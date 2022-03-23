ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa bat in series-deciding match against Bangladesh

AFP 23 Mar, 2022

CENTURION: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the series-deciding third and final one-day international against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

South African captain Temba Bavuma was passed fit to play after leaving the field with a finger injury during the second match in Johannesburg on Sunday.

But all-rounder Wayne Parnell was ruled out because of an injured hamstring. He was replaced by Dwaine Pretorius.

Bangladesh fielded an unchanged team for the third match in a row and will be seeking to repeat the win they achieved in the first match of the series at the same venue on Friday.

“I have been playing for Bangladesh for more than 15 years. If we can win today it will be one of our biggest achievements,” said Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who made his international debut in 2007.

Bavuma said the match pitch “looks a bit different” from the one used on Friday. “It looks a really good wicket. We will try to get runs on the board and put them under pressure.”

Teams

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)

TV umpire: Bongani Jele (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

South Africa Bangladesh ODIs

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa bat in series-deciding match against Bangladesh

PM Imran 'running away' from no-trust motion, says Bilawal

Pakistan handled Covid better than all in South Asia: PM

Oil rises in volatile trade on supply concerns from Russia sanctions

Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions

Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered

Indus Motor jacks up Toyota car prices by as much as Rs1.257mn

Moderna to seek regulatory approval for COVID shot for very young children

Pakistan dismissed for 268 in reply to Australia’s 391

Heartbreak as Afghan girls ordered home just hours after schools reopen

Barty announces shock retirement from tennis aged 25

Read more stories