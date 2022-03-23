ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Europe stocks rise at open despite UK inflation spike

AFP 23 Mar, 2022

LONDON: European stocks rose at the start of trading on Wednesday despite news that UK inflation hit the fastest rate for about 30 years.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,496.82 points.

UK annual inflation jumped 6.2 percent in February, propelled by soaring energy and food prices, official data showed.

European stocks post their best week since Nov 2020

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX stocks index also added 0.3 percent to 14,508.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 percent to stand at 6,665.78.

European stocks

