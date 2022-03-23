Europe stocks rise at open despite UK inflation spike

LONDON: European stocks rose at the start of trading on Wednesday despite news that UK inflation hit the fastest rate for about 30 years.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,496.82 points.

UK annual inflation jumped 6.2 percent in February, propelled by soaring energy and food prices, official data showed.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX stocks index also added 0.3 percent to 14,508.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 percent to stand at 6,665.78.