Pakistan dismissed for 268 in reply to Australia’s 391

LAHORE: Pakistan were bowled out for 268 in their first innings on the third day of the third and deciding Test in Lahore on Wednesday, in reply to Australia’s 391.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins finished with 5-56 and pace partner Mitchell Starc took 4-33 as Pakistan lost their last nine wickets for just 98 runs, giving the visitors a lead of 123.

Opener Abdullah Shafique (81), Azhar Ali (78) and Babar Azam (67) were the main run-scorers for Pakistan.

The three-match series is tied at 0-0 after the first two Tests – in Rawalpindi and Karachi – ended in draws.