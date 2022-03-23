Pakistan Day celebrations: nearly 4,000 cops deployed across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab police have deployed nearly 4,000 police personnel in field for the protection of 102 programmes and rallies that would be taken out across Punjab in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations. A Punjab police spokesperson said that 3,792 police personnel, including lady constables, have been deputed in the field for providing foolproof security to the participants of 102 programmes and rallies to be taken out across Punjab to mark the Pakistan Day today (Wednesday).

He said that steps would be taken under a comprehensive strategy for the security of all programmes in other major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

He said IGP Rao Sardar Ali has also issued these instructions to all the DPOs and RPOs.

