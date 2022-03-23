S M Munir speaks to members of business community

ISLAMABAD: S M Munir, Patron in chief of United Business Group, has said that for Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity, business environment must be made conducive and unity and solidarity among business community must be promoted so that the wheel of economy continues to run smoothly. He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon hosted by UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari in Islamabad today.

He said that although his and group chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik’s health is not so good but due to strong wish of business community we both withdrew our decision to retire and held the UBG Convention on April 1 at 2 pm in Lahore. Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said that we will all work together to end unemployment in the country.

Chairman Founder Group ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said in order to move UBG forward, we have to overcome our differences and thwart those who try to tear our alliance apart. Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General, UBG, said that for the welfare of traders in Islamabad, he has seen many dreams including plans to set up a residential scheme, business college and a business hospital .working on these project will be start soon by the help of other business representative. Khalid Javed, former president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said that the need of business community should be promoted by mutual consultation in trade organizations.

Karachi business leader Mian Zahid Hussain said that the business leadership has to go to the doorsteps of the traders to solve their problems. Ahmed Chonay, former chairman of CPLC Karachi, said that under the leadership of SM Munir, we are all united and will work side by side with him.

FPCCI Vice President Qazi Muhammad Akbar said that this time we have won five seats of Vice President, it does not mean that we have lost the election. Former Vice President of FPCCI Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry said the country is currently going through a political crisis and we should work together for political and economic stability. At the event, Samina Fazil, Group Leader of Islamabad Women’s Chamber, spoke on the role of women in the country’s economic development. Businessmen from all over the country besides Islamabad attended the luncheon. Balochistan business leader Asfandyar and Ahsan Bakhtawari also addressed the function.

