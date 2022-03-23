ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
S M Munir speaks to members of business community

Press Release 23 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: S M Munir, Patron in chief of United Business Group, has said that for Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity, business environment must be made conducive and unity and solidarity among business community must be promoted so that the wheel of economy continues to run smoothly. He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon hosted by UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari in Islamabad today.

He said that although his and group chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik’s health is not so good but due to strong wish of business community we both withdrew our decision to retire and held the UBG Convention on April 1 at 2 pm in Lahore. Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has said that we will all work together to end unemployment in the country.

Chairman Founder Group ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said in order to move UBG forward, we have to overcome our differences and thwart those who try to tear our alliance apart. Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General, UBG, said that for the welfare of traders in Islamabad, he has seen many dreams including plans to set up a residential scheme, business college and a business hospital .working on these project will be start soon by the help of other business representative. Khalid Javed, former president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said that the need of business community should be promoted by mutual consultation in trade organizations.

Karachi business leader Mian Zahid Hussain said that the business leadership has to go to the doorsteps of the traders to solve their problems. Ahmed Chonay, former chairman of CPLC Karachi, said that under the leadership of SM Munir, we are all united and will work side by side with him.

FPCCI Vice President Qazi Muhammad Akbar said that this time we have won five seats of Vice President, it does not mean that we have lost the election. Former Vice President of FPCCI Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry said the country is currently going through a political crisis and we should work together for political and economic stability. At the event, Samina Fazil, Group Leader of Islamabad Women’s Chamber, spoke on the role of women in the country’s economic development. Businessmen from all over the country besides Islamabad attended the luncheon. Balochistan business leader Asfandyar and Ahsan Bakhtawari also addressed the function.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

