ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
VLSFO cash premiums slip, HSFO cash premiums gain

Reuters 23 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash premiums for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by muted trading activity in the physical market.

Cash differentials for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO slipped to a premium of $24.60 a tonne to Singapore quotes. They were at a premium of $24.75 per barrel a day earlier, the highest since February 2020.

At the start of 2020, the International Maritime Organization banned ships from using fuels with sulphur content above 0.5%, compared with a limit of 3.5% earlier, unless they were equipped with sulphur-cleaning devices called “scrubbers”, making VLSFO a compliant fuel of choice.

The front-month VLSFO crack slipped to $24.19 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday, down from $25.58 per barrel on Monday.

The 380-cst HSFO barge crack for April traded at a discount of $16.70 a barrel to Brent on Tuesday, compared with minus $16.83 a barrel on Monday.

Cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) rose to $7.18 per tonne to Singapore quotes, compared with $5.39 per tonne a day earlier.

The European Union’s foreign ministers disagreed on Monday on whether and how to slap sanctions on Russia’s lucrative energy sector over its invasion of Ukraine, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to decide an embargo.

Oil slipped below $114 a barrel on Tuesday, giving up some of the previous day’s 7% surge, as European Union members disagreed on a potential oil embargo on Russia, although persistent supply risks limited the decline.

