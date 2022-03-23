KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 119,414 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,303 tonnes of import cargo and 46,111 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 73,303 comprised of 52,369 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,725 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,665 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 9,544 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 46,111 tonnes comprised of 23,043 tonnes of containerized cargo, 562 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 886 tonnes of Cement, 7,040 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cargo and 14,580 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 7387 containers comprising of 4654 containers import and 2733 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 841 of 20’s and 1698 of 40’s loaded while 173 of 20’s and 122 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 496 of 20’s and 484 of 40’s loaded containers while 35 of 20’s and 617 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 07 ships namely, New Courage, OOCL Norfolk, Kota Naluri, Mohar, Ginga Hawk, Uafl Dubai and Cosco Thailand have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships namely, Dalian Express, New Courage and Prince 4 have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly, 06 ships namely Merry Star, Ever Ursula, Hyundai Tacoma, MSC Lana, Kota Padang and IDC Pear 1 were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Asphalt Express and Margarita left the Port on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, Capricon Confidence, Westren Eyde, MSC Caledonia and Lisa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon. Cargo volume of 183,472 tonnes, comprising 145,731 tonnes imports cargo and 37,741 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,040 Containers (2,869 TEUs Imports and 2,171 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Veslets, Astoria and Elka Astir scheduled to load/offload 23, 825 toones Rice, 59,184 tonnes Coal and 30,201tonnes Gas oil are expected to take berths at MW-2, PIBT and FOTCO on Tuesday, 22nd March, while two more ships, Maersk Senang and MOL Generosity carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 23rd March-2022.

