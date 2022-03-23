Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 22, 2022). ==================================== BR...
23 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 22, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,203.79
High: 43,400.61
Low: 43,164.20
Net Change: 26.43
Volume (000): 53,939
Value (000): 3,741,530
Makt Cap (000) 1,746,488,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,820.68
NET CH. (+) 46.40
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,068.32
NET CH. (-) 21.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,726.38
NET CH. (-) 27.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,567.77
NET CH. (+) 54.47
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,711.26
NET CH. (-) 15.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,351.36
NET CH. (+) 14.27
------------------------------------
As on: 22-March-2022
====================================
