KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 22, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,203.79 High: 43,400.61 Low: 43,164.20 Net Change: 26.43 Volume (000): 53,939 Value (000): 3,741,530 Makt Cap (000) 1,746,488,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,820.68 NET CH. (+) 46.40 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,068.32 NET CH. (-) 21.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,726.38 NET CH. (-) 27.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,567.77 NET CH. (+) 54.47 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,711.26 NET CH. (-) 15.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,351.36 NET CH. (+) 14.27 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-March-2022 ====================================

