KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Pak Suzuki Motor 31.12.2021 65% 2,679.476 32.56 26.04.2022 19.04.2022 to Company Limited Year End 10.00.A.M. 26.04.2022 AGM Sitara Energy Limited - - - - 15.04.2022 08.04.2022 to 11.00.A.M. 15.04.2022 EOGM Khalid Siraj Textile - - - - 14.04.2022 08.04.2022 to Mills Limited 10.30.A.M. 14.04.2022 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

