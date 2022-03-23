Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
23 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Pak Suzuki Motor 31.12.2021 65% 2,679.476 32.56 26.04.2022 19.04.2022 to
Company Limited Year End 10.00.A.M. 26.04.2022
AGM
Sitara Energy Limited - - - - 15.04.2022 08.04.2022 to
11.00.A.M. 15.04.2022
EOGM
Khalid Siraj Textile - - - - 14.04.2022 08.04.2022 to
Mills Limited 10.30.A.M. 14.04.2022
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
