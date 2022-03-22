ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
US stocks resume upward push, Nike gains after results

AFP 22 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks resumed their upward climb early Tuesday as markets digested another jump in US Treasury bond yields in anticipation of more Federal Reserve monetary tightening.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note – a proxy for interest rate expectations – jumped further above two percent as traders bet on aggressive Fed rate hikes in the coming months.

The Fed last week lifted rates for the first time since 2018 and Chair Jerome Powell said Monday the central bank was prepared to move “aggressively” to counter inflation.

Markets are also watching ongoing developments in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his offer of direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

US stocks under pressure as oil prices climb

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8 percent at 34,828.95.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,486.28, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.5 percent to 13,902.04.

Among individual companies, Nike jumped 5.5 percent as the sports giant reported better-than-expected results on strong product pricing despite weakness in the Chinese market.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

