ANL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
ASC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
ASL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.74%)
BOP 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.79%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
GTECH 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
PTC 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
TELE 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.03%)
TPL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.83%)
TREET 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.73%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.58%)
UNITY 23.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.83%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.22%)
BR30 15,031 Increased By 135.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 43,172 Decreased By -57.8 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,466 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan dismiss Australia for 391 in third Test

AFP Updated 22 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Australia were bowled out for 391 in their first innings on the second day of the third and final Test against Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday.

Resuming at 232-5, Australia added 159 runs with Cameron Green scoring 79 and Alex Carey 67.

Khawaja and Smith miss milestones as Australia crawl to 232-5 in third Test

For Pakistan, the pace duo of Naseem Shah (4-58) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-79) were the main wicket-takers.

The series is tied 0-0 after the first two Tests, in Rawalpindi and Karachi, ended in draws.

Pakistan australia Naseem Shah Cameron Green Mohammad Rizwan Shaheen Shah Afridi Alex Carey

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan dismiss Australia for 391 in third Test

ADB approves $300mn loan for Pakistan’s capital market development

Reko Diq project to boost Balochistan economy, generate $100bn over its lifespan, says Tarin

Broadsheet CEO’s revelations expose politically inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

IMF too endorsing ‘economy is on the right path’: PM

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

Oil extends rally as EU members weigh Russian ban, Houthis target Saudi

Biden calls India 'shaky' in Russia confrontation

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Read more stories