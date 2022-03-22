ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Naseem and Shaheen lead late charge to dismiss Australia for 391

AFP Updated 22 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged four wickets apiece as Pakistan dismissed Australia for 391 on the second day of the final Test in Lahore on Tuesday.

The duo led a late charge that saw Pakistan pick up the last five Australian wickets for 71 runs after the visitors returned from lunch at 320-5. Naseem finished with 4-58 and Shaheen with 4-79.

Until then, Cameron Green, 79, and Alex Carey, 67, had frustrated Pakistan in the morning session, adding an invaluable 135 for the sixth wicket.

But the hosts came out strong after the lunch break, with spinner Nauman Ali trapping Carey leg-before in the fourth over after the break.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had hit seven boundaries in his 175-minute knock. Green was bowled by Naseem after a resolute 223-minute stay intermittently lit up by nine boundaries.

Naseem also picked up the wicket of Nathan Lyon while Shaheen knocked over Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson.

Pakistan were looking to make early inroads at the start of play with the second new ball only five overs in.

But Australia, who resumed at 232-5, took advantage of a placid Gaddafi Stadium pitch to bat through 28 overs unscathed.

The first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi both ended in high-scoring.

The Lahore track has so far offered little assistance, steering the final Test toward another stalemate.

Pakistan thought they had removed Carey for 27 when umpire Aleem Dar gave him out caught behind off fast bowler Hasan Ali but the Australian reviewed straight away.

Khawaja and Smith miss milestones as Australia crawl to 232-5 in third Test

The technology showed he had missed the ball, which had also not carried to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Carey took full advantage of his reprieve by smashing spinner Sajid Khan for two boundaries before completing his third Test fifty with a single.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

Pakistan australia Naseem Shah Cameron Green Mohammad Rizwan Shaheen Shah Afridi Alex Carey

