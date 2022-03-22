ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
ASL 12.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.08 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.54%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FFL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
FNEL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.61%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
GGL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
TELE 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.83%)
TPL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.48%)
TPLP 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.81%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.1%)
TRG 71.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.41%)
UNITY 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.72%)
WAVES 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.38%)
BR100 4,303 Increased By 6.4 (0.15%)
BR30 15,057 Increased By 160.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 43,322 Increased By 92.1 (0.21%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 38.1 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as oil prices climb; banks, consumer cos weigh

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged by heavyweight banking and consumer stocks, with a continued rise in crude oil futures denting sentiment further.

By 0410 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.34% at 17,061.15, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.38% to 57,076.89.

Both the indexes gained about 4% last week, helped by falling oil prices, signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, and further easing of local COVID-19 restrictions amid an expanded vaccination drive.

But a lack of material progress in the peace talks amid continued fighting, and a possible energy embargo against Russia by the European Union have sent oil prices soaring again.

Indian shares kick off week with 1% fall as oil prices climb

“For India, crude jumping to $118 from the recent $100 levels is again posing a major worry. This kind of short-term volatility in crude is highly unnerving,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

State-controlled fuel retailers in India, which is the world’s third-biggest consumer and importer of oil, will raise petrol and diesel pump prices for the first time since November, two dealers told Reuters late on Monday.

Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Indian Oil Corp gained 1.6%-3%.

The governor of India’s central bank said on Monday inflation was expected to moderate going forward despite “unimaginably uncertain” global crude oil prices, adding that there are no risks of stagflation in the country.

The Nifty FMCG Index fell 1.68%. Consumer giant Hindustan Unilever lost 3.4% and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Bank Index fell 1.2% and was on track for its second straight session of losses.

Shares of Future Group companies dropped between 10.5% and 13.9%. Indian lenders are set to initiate debt recovery proceedings against Future Retail this week.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall as oil prices climb; banks, consumer cos weigh

ADB approves $300mn loan for Pakistan’s capital market development

IMF too endorsing ‘economy is on the right path’: PM

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Over Rs100bn project financing: NPPMCL gets unprecedented response from banks

Oil extends rally as EU members weigh Russian ban, Houthis target Saudi

Biden calls India 'shaky' in Russia confrontation

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

Read more stories