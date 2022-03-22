ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OIC's 48th session commences in Islamabad

  • The ministerial conference will focus on 'partnering for unity, justice and development'
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Mar, 2022

The two-day 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) opened in Islamabad on Tuesday with a focus on “partnering for unity, justice and development”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at the inaugural session of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Foreign ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC member and observer states are attending the CFM.

State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China will also attend the event as a special guest.

They will witness the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March 2022 as guests of honour.

Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations system, regional and international organisations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are also participating.

The OIC is meeting with an ambitious agenda that seeks approval for over 100 declarations, including aid for financially strapped Afghanistan and support for the Palestinians and Kashmir.

Addressing the conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the OIC is the collective voice of nearly two billion Muslims and is a bridge among the Muslim countries.

He urged the OIC to forge a collective response to meet challenges faced by the Muslim ummah. While highlighting Pakistan’s foreign policy, Qureshi said that promoting solidarity and cooperation with Muslims ummah is the country’s top policy.

“Pakistan’s overarching goal as chair of the 48th session of the OIC meeting shall be to further solidify the cooperation amongst the Muslim countries,” he said.

Qureshi added that the Muslim world is faced with conflicts in the Middle East and the denial of the right to self-determination, most notably to the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

India trying to sabotage OIC-CFM moot: Qureshi

He said that the Muslims of Palestine and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are still reeling under abominable subjugation.

On Afghanistan, Qureshi said that addressing the humanitarian crisis in Kabul and preventing a collapse of the Afghan economy must remain our top priorities.

He further said that we must also encourage and support the efforts of the Afghan authorities to eliminate terrorist groups.

“We must guard against spoilers that wish to continue destabilizing Afghanistan and using its territory to promote terrorism.

A peaceful, stable, inclusive, prosperous and connected Afghanistan is in the best interest of us all.“

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan OIC Hussein Ibrahim Taha

