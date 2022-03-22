OIC conference: Let’s not be dragged into blocs and conflicts: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the world is moving in a direction that is worrisome for us, adding that it is extremely important that "we get united and take a stand against blocs and conflicts".

In his address to the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the PM welcomed all the visiting foreign ministers and excellencies.

The PM said that the world is moving in a direction that is "sadly worrisome for all of us in bloc politics and in cold war", adding that we keep underestimating ourselves in the strengths that we have.

The PM further said that the Muslims somehow lack self belief, adding that we look to others to help us get justice.

"But as the world where it is headed, it is extremely important that we get united and on certain core issues take a stand and lets not be dragged into blocs and conflicts.

We should stay as a bloc and show our power in bringing about peace rather than becoming part of any conflict."

'World realising reality of Islamophobia'

Meanwhile, the PM also congratulated the Muslim world for the recent adoption of a resolution against Islamophobia by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The premier continued that the world was now realising that Islamophobia was a reality and more was needed to be done to combat it.

Earlier, the two-day 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC opened in Islamabad on Tuesday with a focus on “partnering for unity, justice and development”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at the inaugural session of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Foreign ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC member and observer states are attending the CFM.

State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China will also attend the event as a special guest.

They will witness the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March 2022 as guests of honour.

Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations system, regional and international organisations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are also participating.

The OIC is meeting with an ambitious agenda that seeks approval for over 100 declarations, including aid for financially strapped Afghanistan and support for the Palestinians and Kashmiris.

'OIC a bridge among Muslim countries'

Addressing the conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the OIC is the collective voice of nearly two billion Muslims and is a bridge among the Muslim countries.

He urged the OIC to forge a collective response to meet challenges faced by the Muslim ummah. While highlighting Pakistan’s foreign policy, Qureshi said that promoting solidarity and cooperation with Muslims ummah is the country's top policy.

"Pakistan’s overarching goal as chair of the 48th session of the OIC meeting shall be to further solidify the cooperation amongst the Muslim countries," he said.

Qureshi added that the Muslim world is faced with conflicts in the Middle East and the denial of the right to self-determination, most notably to the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

He said that the Muslims of Palestine and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are still reeling under abominable subjugation.

On Afghanistan, Qureshi said that addressing the humanitarian crisis in Kabul and preventing a collapse of the Afghan economy must remain our top priorities.

He further said that we must also encourage and support the efforts of the Afghan authorities to eliminate terrorist groups.

"We must guard against spoilers that wish to continue destabilizing Afghanistan and using its territory to promote terrorism.

A peaceful, stable, inclusive, prosperous and connected Afghanistan is in the best interest of us all."

OIC reiterates call to support rights of Kashmiri

Secretary-General of OIC Hissein Brahim Taha also addressed the conference, stressing upon making concerted efforts by all the OIC member states to tackle the various challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah.

He reiterated OIC’s call to support the rights of the Kashmiri people to self-determination in line with the resolutions of the UNSC.

Right to self-determination: OIC fully supports Kashmiris’ struggle

He said the world was facing racial discrimination, calling upon the OIC member countries to put their acts together to fight this challenge.

Hissein further said that fighting terrorism was an absolute priority of the OIC, calling upon protection of the rights of children, women and families laws.