ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
ASL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
AVN 83.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.17%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.28%)
GGGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
GTECH 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.9%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
TELE 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
TPL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
TPLP 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.04%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.72%)
TRG 71.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.34%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WAVES 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.74%)
BR100 4,303 Increased By 6.2 (0.14%)
BR30 15,042 Increased By 145.7 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,289 Increased By 59.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,525 Increased By 30.6 (0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Gold steady as robust Treasury yields counter Ukraine woes

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as US Treasury yields hit multi-year highs following an aggressive inflation stance by the Federal Reserve chairman, while an intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine supported bids for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,936.03 per ounce by 0605 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.5% to $1,938.80.

“There are no new inputs to materially move the price in Asia today, leaving gold stuck between higher US yields and a ramp-up in risk-aversion sentiment,” said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the US central bank would raise interest rates by bigger-than-usual amounts if necessary to bring down inflation that was running “much too high.”

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped above 2.3% for the first time since May 2019, while a closely watched gap between rates for two- and 10-year Treasury notes flattened further, a potential sign of an economic downturn.

Sharp moves in the US Treasury market are increasingly pointing to the risk of an approaching recession, with markets doubting the Fed’s plan to engineer a “soft landing” for the economy as it hikes interest rates to fight inflation, market experts said.

Higher yields and interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

Slowing gold’s slide was Ukraine’s remark on Monday that it would not obey ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol.

“Ukraine (conflict) is likely to go on and increase supply-chain tensions and inflation pressures, supporting gold,” said Nicholas Frappell, a global general manager at ABC Bullion.

Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, fell 0.4% to $2,574.04 per ounce.

Spot silver gained 0.5% to $25.33 per ounce andplatinum rose 0.2% to $1,039.46.

