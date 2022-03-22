Nikkei hits over 1-month high as energy shares, financials pace gains

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei stock index advanced for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, heading for its best winning run since September, as stronger oil prices lifted energy shares and financials gained on higher global bond yields.

The Nikkei rose 1.55% to 27,242.88 by the midday break, not far from the morning-session high of 27,284.47 - a level not seen since Feb. 17. Earlier in the month, it had dipped to a 16-month low of 24,681.74.

Every sector gained, led by a 5.71% surge for energy and a 3.45% jump in financials. Of the Nikkei’s 225 component stocks, 191 advanced versus 32 that declined, with two trading flat.

The broader Topix climbed 1.24% to 1,932.93, and was also set for a sixth straight winning session.

“There’s momentum building as investors continue to buy back stocks, but there’s also a sense of caution starting to emerge about the speed of the rally,” said a trader at a domestic securities firm.

“In times like these especially, you need to keep your eyes out for news on Ukraine and other sources of major uncertainty.”

Oil and gas company Inpex was the Nikkei’s biggest percentage gainer, soaring 9.31%.

Mitsubishi Corp, which is engaged in energy among its many businesses, was next with a 6.17% rally.

Insurer Tokio Marine Holdings rounded out the top three with a 5.95% gain.

Chip giant Tokyo Electron was the Nikkei’s biggest support in terms of index points, with a 2.04% advance. Peer Advantest gained 1.57%.

Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing also stood out with a 1.49% rise. Startup investor SoftBank Group added 1.79%.

At the other end, sauce maker Kikkoman was the biggest loser on the day, sliding 4.52%.