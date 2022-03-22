ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
ASC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
ASL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
AVN 83.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.29%)
BOP 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
FNEL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.44%)
GGGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.9%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PTC 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.4%)
TELE 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
TPL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.48%)
TPLP 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.99%)
TREET 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.93%)
TRG 71.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.34%)
UNITY 23.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
WAVES 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.21%)
YOUW 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.38%)
BR100 4,305 Increased By 8.3 (0.19%)
BR30 15,047 Increased By 151.1 (1.01%)
KSE100 43,293 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 16,525 Increased By 30.7 (0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil opens higher as EU members weigh Russian oil ban

Reuters 22 Mar, 2022

Oil futures extended gains on Tuesday morning on news that some European Union members are considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil and as attacks on Saudi oil facilities sent jitters through the market.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.21, or 1.97%, to $114.33 a barrel on NYMEX and Brent futures were up $2.51, or 2.26%, to $118.23 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange at 0014 GMT.

Both contracts had settled up more than 7% on Monday as the potential for more supply disruptions weighed on the market.

Crude jumps more than 6pc as EU mulls Russian oil ban

European Union foreign ministers are split on whether to join the United States in sanctioning Russian oil, with some countries including Germany arguing that the bloc is too dependent on Russia’s fossil fuels.

“The proposed ban is still some way from becoming policy because a significant number of EU nations oppose the ban,” analysts for Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note.

“Still, the fact that the ban is being discussed at all is a significant shift,” the note added.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has warned it would not bear responsibility for disruptions to global oil supply following attacks on its oil facilities by Iranian-aligned Houthis.

The comments came after the group fired missiles and drones at Saudi oil facilities over the weekend, causing a temporary decline in refinery output.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil opens higher as EU members weigh Russian oil ban

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

OIC-FMs’ moot begins today

Mohmand Dam Project: $180m accords inked with IsDB

Over Rs100bn project financing: NPPMCL gets unprecedented response from banks

‘Legitimate’ discount in coal prices: Chinese plants asked to pass on benefit to consumers

Customs duty: H1 net collection jumps 42.8pc to Rs477.2bn

Import of cars: H1 FED collection grows 408.3pc to over Rs9.428bn YoY

WHT revision under study to reduce cost of doing business: FBR chief

Article 63A: President seeks apex court’s interpretation

Read more stories