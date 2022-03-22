PDM to hold its sit-in in Islamabad on 25th : Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold planned Islamabad sit-in on March 25 as per schedule.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that the PDM had announced a public gathering in federal capital almost two months ago, but Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, fearing the collapse of his government, also announced to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on March 27.

He said that PM Imran Khan recently has issued serious threats to those members of the ruling party who are leaving him, saying PDM alliance from the day one has not recognised the Imran Khan-led government. He said that under PM Imran Khan the government didnot hesitate to attack parliament lodges which is part of the parliament without any notice, which is the first incident of its kind in Pakistan’s history.

The JUI leader further condemning the Pakistran Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s workers attack on Sindh House, Islamabad said that the incident was simply terrorism.

He said that PM Imran Khan has appointed Sheikh Rashid as interior minister who has incited violence, announced civil obedience, and burnt down electricity bills all these acts are tantamount to terrorism.

Haidri said that not only Sheikh Rasheed but PM Imran Khan in the past has also called his workers to launch civil disobedience movement, not pay utility bills, and end cooperating with the government.

He said that a large number of PTI MNAs had expressed their no-confidence in PM Imran Khan and he now lacked the moral authority to rule the country. He asked the prime minister to step down and announce fresh general elections in the country. He said that PM Imran Khan was not only violating the laws of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) but also violating the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the government’s prime responsibility was to improve law and order situation in the country by creating political stability but strangely, PM Khan was making all out efforts to destabilise the country. He said that his party has decided to set up welcome camps for the participants of the long march from March 24.

Maulana Haideri said that the derogatory language being used by Imran Khan against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman after tabling of the no-trust motion clearly showed that the government was facing embarrassment.

Criticizing the government, he said the PTI had failed to fulfil its promises of building five million houses and providing jobs to 10 million youths. He said the rulers had ruined the country’s economy and left the nation at the mercy of the IMF and international financial institutions.

He claimed the PTI had done nothing for the welfare of the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during its last eight and a half year’s rule.

