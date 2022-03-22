Alkhidmat, Foodpanda sign MoU

Karachi: Amid rising cost of healthcare in Pakistan, Alkhidmat Foundation and online food and grocery delivery service Foodpanda on Monday signed an agreement to deliver quality medicines from Alhidmat pharmacies to patients’ doorsteps ‘within 30 minutes’ on discounted prices.

“At a time when cost of healthcare is rising in the country, Alkhidmat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Foodpanda to deliver quality medicines on discounted prices from Alkhidmat’s pharmacies to patients’ doorsteps within 30 minutes”, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, President Alkhidmat Karachi told newsmen after signing an MoU with the Foodpanda management at their headquarters in Karachi.

