KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 182,994 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,255 tonnes of import cargo and 62,739 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 120,255 comprised of 53,303 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,038 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,020 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 53,894 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 62,739 tonnes comprised of 41,691 tons of containerized cargo, 420 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,673 tonnes of Cement and 18,955 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 4460 containers comprising of 2160 containers import and 2300 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 244 of 20’s and 958 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 314 of 20’s and 602 of 40’s loaded containers while 74 of 20’s and 354 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 08 ships, namely Iyo, Andrea Victory, Condor, Trader, Delfine, Stolt Island, Lian Yang Hu, Dalian Express and Kai Xuan 11 have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 11 ships namely, As Clementina, Naersk Bering, Leader, Jabal Ali 5, Southern Wolf, Iyo, Condor Trader, M.T Quetta, Mol Genesis, Clemens Schulte and Dalfine have sailed out from Karachi Port. Nearly, 12 cargoes namely Oriental Freesia, Uafl Dubai, Kota Naked, Oocl Norfolk, Arman 10, Jwala, Kota Padang, Northern Dexterity, Huundai Tacoma, Merry Star and Ever Ursula were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an edible oil carrier ‘RT Star’ left the Port on Monday morning, while six more ships, Simaisma, Xin Han Tong 28, Great Fortune, Southern Wolf, Agips and Cap Carmel are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 167,865 tonnes, comprising 146,626 tonnes imports cargo and 21,239 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,360 Containers (1,570 TEUs Imports and 790 TEUs export) were handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Capricon Confidence, Western Eyde, Tonda and MSC Caledonia & two more ships, Lisa and MSC Sariska carrying Coal, Steel coil, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, MW-1, LCT and QICT on Monday, 21st March-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022