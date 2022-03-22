KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Pakistan Oxygen - - - - 26.04.2022 20.04.2022 (*) to Limited 02.00.P.M. 26.04.2022 AGM Kohinoor Spinning - - - - 11.04.2022 05.04.2022 to Mills Limited 10.00.A.M. 11.04.2022 EOGM Nishat Chunian - - - - 11.04.2022 05.04.2022 to Limited 10.00.A.M. 11.04.2022 EOGM ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.

