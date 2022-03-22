Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
22 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Pakistan Oxygen - - - - 26.04.2022 20.04.2022 (*) to
Limited 02.00.P.M. 26.04.2022
AGM
Kohinoor Spinning - - - - 11.04.2022 05.04.2022 to
Mills Limited 10.00.A.M. 11.04.2022
EOGM
Nishat Chunian - - - - 11.04.2022 05.04.2022 to
Limited 10.00.A.M. 11.04.2022
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closure & AGM.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.