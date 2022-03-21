ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,243 Decreased By -107.5 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,504 Decreased By -86.3 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
European shares edge higher on boost from oil stocks

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

European shares inched higher on Monday, helped by gains in energy stocks as oil prices resumed their surge, while continued fighting in Ukraine kept broader risk sentiment in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% after closing with its biggest weekly percentage gain since November 2020 on Friday.

Markets are closely tracking the war in Ukraine, with European Union governments mulling an oil embargo on Russia as they gather this week with US President Joe Biden for a series of summits aimed at hardening their stance against Moscow.

European stocks post their best week since Nov 2020

The news also sparked a rally in oil prices. Brent crude futures rose more than $3 above $111 a barrel, lifting the European oil & gas sector by 1.3%.

London’s FTSE 100 led gains among its continental peers, rising 0.4%.

Julius Baer rose 0.7% after it said it had credit exposure to a low-single-digit number of clients subject to the recently introduced sanctions on the Russian market.

Credit Suisse edged 0.1% higher after it said Vice Chair Severin Schwan would not stand for re-election to its board of directors and that the board had nominated Christian Gellerstad as his successor.

European shares

