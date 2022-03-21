Spot gold may test resistance at $1,941

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,941 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,948-$1,960 range.

The bounce from the Wednesday low of $1,894.70 may consist of three waves.

The current wave c is unfolding towards $1,941-$1,948 range.

Support is at $1,917, a break below which may be followed by a drop to $1,895.

