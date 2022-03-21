ANL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.81%)
ASL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-11.1%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
GGGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.15%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
TREET 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
TRG 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.69%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
YOUW 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -124.2 (-0.83%)
KSE100 43,302 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,526 Decreased By -65 (-0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises as Ukraine crisis escalates, hawkish Fed caps gains

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

Gold prices rose on Monday, lifted by safe-haven demand as the Ukraine crisis showed no signs of abatement, although the gains were capped by the US Federal Reserve’s plan of aggressive measures to combat inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,927.22 per ounce by 0528 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,927.30.

“A little bit of safe-haven flows (are) going into gold today because Ukraine officially rejected the deadline from Russia,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Ukraine on Monday rejected Russian calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol, where residents are besieged with little food, water and power and fierce fighting shows little sign of easing.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,948

Preventing the metal from gaining further, two of the Fed’s most hawkish policymakers said on Friday the central bank needs to take more aggressive steps to combat inflation.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he wants to raise rates to 1.75% to 2% this year, according to an essay published on the regional Fed bank’s website.

Higher interest rates tend to raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8% to 1,082.44 tonnes on Friday - a high since March 2021.

Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, gained 4.3% to $2,597.97 per ounce. It had hit a record high of $3,440.76 on March 7, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia.

The auto-catalyst metal is responding better to the events unfolding in Ukraine, “because with Ukraine officially saying no to Russia, it puts peace talks on the back foot and of course that brings further concerns over supplying constraints moving forward,” Simpson added.

Spot silver was up 0.3% to $25.03 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $1,028.20.

Gold Prices cotton market bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rises as Ukraine crisis escalates, hawkish Fed caps gains

Barrick to restart Reko Diq; penalty to be waived

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

PPL, OGDCL enter into agreement for Reko Diq project

Oil jumps as EU mulls Russian ban, Saudi refinery output hit

Lucky Electric commissions 660 MW coal power plant at Bin Qasim

Urea plants: uninterrupted gas supply ‘in the pipeline’

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

Goldman Sachs sees five rate hikes in 2023

Read more stories