ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
AVN 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.17%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-11.23%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
GGGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.58%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.99%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.66%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 14,882 Decreased By -163.9 (-1.09%)
KSE100 43,297 Decreased By -53.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,521 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Volkswagen China says will form ventures with Huayou Cobalt, Tsingshan Group

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: Volkswagen Group China said on Monday it will form joint ventures with Huayou Cobalt and Tsingshan Group to secure nickel and cobalt supplies, in a bid to control battery costs at a time of surging raw material prices.

The three companies have signed memorandum of understandings for two joint ventures, the first between the three firms in Indonesia, where they will jointly invest their respective advantages and resources for battery raw materials production, Volkswagen said in a statement.

More than 10% of the world’s laterite nickel ore reserves are located in Indonesia, the German carmaker added.

Volkswagen sold 2mn fewer cars due to chips, warns supply chain troubles not over

Volkswagen’s second joint venture will be formed with Huayou for the refining of nickel and cobalt sulfates, precursor and cathode material production, it said.

“The cooperation aims to achieve significant cost advantages, secure the raw material supply and achieve a transparent and sustainable supply chain,” it said.

“The two partnerships target to contribute to the Group’s long term target of a 30-50% cost reduction on each battery.”

