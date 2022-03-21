ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
AVN 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.17%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-10.97%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
FNEL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
GGGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.41%)
TELE 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.82%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
TRG 71.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.6%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 14,889 Decreased By -157.3 (-1.05%)
KSE100 43,297 Decreased By -53.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,521 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Indian shares start week on back foot as oil prices climb

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares retreated on Monday after making sizeable gains the previous week as the continued conflict in Ukraine drove up oil prices and weighed on investor appetite for riskier assets.

By 0515 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.34% at 17,228.70 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had lost 0.38% to 57,638.35. The market was shut on Friday for a holiday.

Both the indexes added about 4% last week, helped by a pullback in oil prices, further easing of COVID-19 curbs in the country and hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Indian shares end week 4pc higher

Markets made a strong comeback last week from recent lows, but crude prices have risen back to $110 a barrel to fan fears of even higher inflation, said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O’Neil & Co, India.

India is the world’s third-biggest oil consumer and importer.

Weakness in broader Asian shares also provided a weak lead to Mumbai-listed stocks, with the Nifty Bank Index falling 0.63% and the Nifty energy index losing 0.92%. Both the sub-indexes have posted two straight sessions of gains.

Among positive moves, Maruti Suzuki rose as much as 3.2% after the company’s majority-owner Suzuki Motor unveiled plans to invest $1.37 billion in its India factory to make electric vehicles and batteries.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also announced plans to invest $42 billion in India over five years.

The Nifty Pharma Index gained 1.46% after 19 Indian generic drugmakers, including Sun Pharma and Cipla, received a license to make cheap versions of Pfizer Inc’s highly effective COVID-19 antiviral pill.

