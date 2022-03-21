ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
AVN 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.17%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-10.97%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FFL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
FNEL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
GGGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
GTECH 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.41%)
TELE 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.82%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
TRG 71.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.6%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 14,889 Decreased By -157.3 (-1.05%)
KSE100 43,297 Decreased By -53.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,521 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
China’s yuan eases on weaker fixing, COVID disruption fears

Reuters 21 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased slightly against the dollar on Monday, after a weaker-than-expected midpoint fixing and on worries rising domestic COVID-19 cases will hit consumption and supply chains.

The currency’s losses were partly mitigated as Chinese banks kept benchmark interest rate for corporate and household lending unchanged for a second straight month. Analysts, however, say the case for monetary stimulus is building amid mounting external risks to an already slowing economy.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3677 per dollar, 252 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3425, and 93 pips softer than Reuters’ estimate of 6.3584.

The sustained weakening bias in the daily midpoint setting seen in recent weeks suggested that the authorities were reluctant to see fast rises in the yuan, some currency traders said, adding they now expect the yuan could instead test its 200-day moving average of 6.4.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3589 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3655 at midday, 40 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Yuan weakens before Biden-Xi talks, worries over China’s economy nag

Traders said investors were in a bearish mood as various cities and provinces across the country have been battling coronavirus outbreaks, which could disrupt an economy already facing headwinds from an uncertain global recovery and a property downturn.

“We believe the cost of zero-COVID strategy will rise significantly as its benefits decline, which makes it much harder for Beijing to achieve its ‘around 5.5%’ GDP growth target for 2022,” said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura.

Lu expects the PBOC to cut policy rates by a moderate 10 basis points in April and cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 bps over the next couple of months.

China’s financial hub of Shanghai reported on Monday a record daily surge in local COVID-19 infections as authorities scrambled to test residents and rein in the Omicron variant, while the Disney resort closed until further notice.

At midday, the global dollar index rose to 98.285 from the previous close of 98.233, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3771 per dollar.

Yuan Yen US dollar

