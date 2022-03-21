ANL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.81%)
ASL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
AVN 82.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.3%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-11.1%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FFL 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.57%)
GGGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.29%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.15%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
TPLP 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.2%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
TRG 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
YOUW 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 6.9 (0.16%)
BR30 14,916 Decreased By -130.1 (-0.86%)
KSE100 43,310 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,531 Decreased By -60.1 (-0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia recover to 70-2 at lunch after Shaheen's double strike

AFP Updated 21 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets in three balls to rattle Australia at the start of third and deciding Test in Lahore before they recovered to 70-2 at lunch on Monday.

Shaheen had Australia in trouble at 8-2 in the third over of the innings when he trapped David Warner lbw and then had Marnus Labuschagne edge behind to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for a duck two balls later.

At the break, opener Usman Khawaja was on 31 and Steve Smith 28, having fought back with an unbroken third-wicket stand of 62 after Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat on a brownish Gaddafi Cricket Stadium pitch.

The 21-year-old Shaheen was fiery with the new ball, troubling the batsmen with skidding deliveries during an incisive five-over spell of two wickets for 17 runs.

Smith, who survived a confident leg-before appeal off Shaheen first ball, also saw spinner Nauman Ali fail to hold a hard catch when he was on 19.

Babar Azam and Rizwan deny Australia victory as second Test ends in a draw

Khawaja, slower off the mark, hit Nauman for a six to release the pressure.

The three-match series is tied at 0-0 after the Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi ended in draws.

Australia are unchanged from the second Test while Pakistan brought in fast bowler Naseem Shah for all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

The match marks the return of Test cricket to Lahore for the first time since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus.

Those attacks forced Pakistan to play their home matches abroad, mostly in the United Arab Emirates.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to play in the country because of security fears.

Pakistan australia Babar Azam United Arab Emirates David Warner Pat Cummins Marnus Labuschagne Shaheen Shah Afridi Usman Khawaja

Comments

1000 characters

Australia recover to 70-2 at lunch after Shaheen's double strike

Barrick to restart Reko Diq; penalty to be waived

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

PPL, OGDCL enter into agreement for Reko Diq project

Oil jumps as EU mulls Russian ban, Saudi refinery output hit

Lucky Electric commissions 660 MW coal power plant at Bin Qasim

Urea plants: uninterrupted gas supply ‘in the pipeline’

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

Goldman Sachs sees five rate hikes in 2023

Read more stories