FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Mushtaq Ghumman 21 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) and K-Electric (KE) have sought increase of Rs 5 per unit and Rs 3.45 per unit in their tariffs, respectively for February 2022 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is to hold a public hearing on CPPA-G’s request on March 31, 2022 whereas K-Electric petition will come under consideration on April 4, 2022.

According to CPPA-G, the key reason for the proposed increase in FCA for the month of February 2022 is higher cost of imported fuels, i.e., coal, furnace oil, RLNG, and HSD. The government intends to pass on positive financial impact of over Rs 40 billion to the consumers.

The impact of proposed increase will be passed on to all categories of consumers of Discos including lifeline consumers having ToU meters.

According to the data submitted to NEPRA, in February 2022, hydel generation was 1,473.76 constituting 18.22 per cent of total generation.

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 2,9563.68 GWh in February 2022, 33.6 per cent of total generation. The price of coal generation was Rs 13.0944 per unit. However, NPCC did not generate electricity from HSD in February.

Generation from RFO massively increased to 526.73 GWh in February 2022 (6.51 per cent of total generation) at a cost of Rs 21.4565 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 918.40 36 MW in Feb 2022 (11.36 percent of total generation) at a cost of Rs 8.1826 per unit.

Generation from RLNG was 1,226 GWh (15.16 per cent of total generation) at Rs 17.560 per unit in Feb 2022.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,013 GWh (12.57 per cent of total generation) at a cost of Rs 1.1320 per unit.

Power generation from different sources (mixed) was just 10.15 GWh at a price of Rs 5.1202 per unit whereas generation from bagasse recorded at 98.67 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 165.07 GWh, 2.04 per cent of total generation and solar at 58.12 GWh, 0.72 per cent of total generation in Feb 2022.

The total generation recorded at 8,087.85 GWh at a basket price of Rs.8.9355 per unit in Feb 2022. The total cost of energy was Rs 72.269 billion. The net delivered electricity was 7,774.13 GWh, at a total cost of Rs71.488 billion (Rs 9.1957 per unit.

CPPA-G in its tariff petition maintains that since the reference fuel charges for February 2022 were estimated at Rs4.2516 per unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 9.1957 per unit; hence, an increase of Rs 4.994 per unit has been sought for February 2022 under FCA mechanism.

The Karachi-based private power utility, KE, in its request has sought positive adjustment of Rs 3.45 per unit to recover Rs 3.950 billion from consumers in February 2022.

K-Electric in its request has also made it clear that the calculation for the month of February 2022 is based on CPPA-G’s fuel cost for January 2022 and it is subject to adjustment based on determination for February 2022 to be issued by NEPRA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

