NARAYANGANJ, (Bangladesh): At least five people are dead and dozens more are believed missing after a bulk carrier crashed into a small ferry in a river near Bangladesh’s capital on Sunday.

The ferry was believed to be carrying more than 60 passengers, 22 of whom had safely swum ashore, police inspector Aslam Mia said. District administrator Monjurul Hafiz said coast guard personnel and divers were assisting with rescue efforts.