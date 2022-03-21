ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan-Australia cricket series: ‘We’re fully prepared to provide foolproof security to visiting team’: CCPO

Recorder Report 21 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said that the Lahore police are all set to provide foolproof security to Pak-Australia international cricket series starting from Sunday at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.

“We are ready to provide complete protection to the visiting national and international players as well as spectators of the Pak-Australia cricket series with even more elaborate and improved security plan than the previous ones,” said Dev in a statement issued on Sunday.

He added that the Lahore police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for all the matches, including one test mach, three one-day and one T-20 International Cricket match to be played in Lahore at Qaddafi Stadium from March 21 till April 05, 2022.

According to the security plan, the CCPO said over 8,000 police personnel of different units of the Lahore police including 10 SSPs, 31 SDPOs, 77 SHOs, 332 upper-subordinates, 204 teams of Dolphin Squad, 107 teams of Police Response Unit (PRU) and more than 6,000 Elite Force officials, including lady constables, would perform security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with smooth flow of traffic.

The city police chief said the Australian players and officials have been given the status of state guests by the Punjab government. “CCTV cameras around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas will be made fully operational during the cricket series and security plan and traffic advisory would be enforced in letter and spirit. He said that maximum efforts would be made to least disturb the routine activities of the citizens, traders and businessman during the matches as a zero route would be provided to the teams to ensure their security by containing traffic only during the movements of the teams from residential places to the stadium and vice versa.

According to Fayyaz, a four-tier security would be provided to the citizens who will only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete physical checking process and following the corona SOPs. He added that round-the-clock monitoring of residential places of the teams, routes, matches and movements of players and citizens in and round the stadium will also be ensured through CCTV cameras.

He said the Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite Force teams would continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city. Snipers have also been deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all suspected movements during these matches.

The CCPO further said that search and sweep operations are being conducted on daily basis in the city, particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas.

He directed the concerned officers to remain in complete liaison with related departments including Punjab Safe Cities Authority, PCB, district administration, allied departments and law enforcement agencies to successfully implement the security arrangements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

foolproof security CCPO Lahore police Pakistan Australia cricket series

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan-Australia cricket series: ‘We’re fully prepared to provide foolproof security to visiting team’: CCPO

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories