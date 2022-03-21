Economy, governance: PML-N leader steps up criticism of PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that those legislators who had chosen Imran Khan as Prime Minister are the ones who would now vote him out of power.

“Those members of National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who have become dissidents have serious and valid reservations against Imran Khan,” Abbasi told a presser along with Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

He said these MNAs have decided to part ways with Khan due to failure of his government in ensuring good governance against the backdrop of unprecedented inflation and economic crisis.

“No-confidence motion is a democratic and constitutional right of parliamentarians. Whoever breaks the law, whether the speaker, the PM or anyone else, he will have to face the music,” he said. Abbasi said that the no-confidence motion cannot be delayed. The PM will have to face it.

