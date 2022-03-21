PHA organizes vintage car rally

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday organized a vintage car rally at Liberty roundabout in connection with the ongoing ‘Jashan-e-Baharan Mela’.According to PHA sources here, more than 80 royal, modified and rare vintage cars participated in the rally.

As many as 25 sports and rare motorbikes also took part in the rally. Different cars remained major source of attraction for the car lovers.

The rally started from Liberty roundabout and concluded at Jillani Park.