ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Economy needs to revolve around job creation’

NNI 21 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: In order to steer Pakistan from ongoing deep economic crisis, it is needed that job creation should he given top most priority and in fact the whole economy should revolve around this basic purpose.

This was said by Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday.

He said that Pakistan is amongst the countries with a huge youth bulge but majority of these young people are jobless.

He said despite getting 14, 16 and 18 years of education these young people don’t find a proper job, because our economy is not based on employability.

He said that the hands of our policymakers are tied due to strict conditions of our foreign loans and they are forced not to align the national economy to create ample job opportunities for young people. He said this wrong policy is generating less family incomes and more poverty and deprivation.

Altaf Shakoor said our fertile lands, wonderful river system and favourable weather condition are ideal for creating millions of new jobs in agriculture and farming-related sector, but the government is not serious to tap these resources. He said construction of dams has already made a taboo in Pakistan, land reforms are overdue and use of modern cultivation and cropping technologies are not being introduced in the country.

He said value addition to agriculture sector products is criminally neglected in Pakistan and primitive methods of farming and processing of agriculture products have made our economy stagnant. He said till the government and private sector focus on our rural economy we cannot ensure better employability in our society.

Altaf Shakoor said that like the agricultural sector, the industrial sector of Pakistan is also in shambles. He said the government is not focusing on availablity of cheap fuel and energy but rather making gas, electricity and fossil fuels more costly.

He said this raises production costs and make Pakistani goods uncompetitive in international markets. He said without cheap and uninterrupted energy our industry cannot survive. He said closing of more and more industrial units due to costly energy and senseless high taxation are further fueling joblessness in Pakistan.

Altaf Shakoor demanded to revamp educational system in Pakistan and revolve it around the concept of employability. He said 16 and 18 years of education is of no use when these graduates do not find job opportunities in market. He said the government should concentrate on technical and vocational training. He said every district of the country must have at least one technical university.

He said we have been demanding for long to establish industrial corridors on Karachi-Hyderabad and Karachi-Keti Bunder highways to boost industry and economy and create millions of new jobs. He said this would also reduce population pressure on the megacity of Karachi besides providing jobs for the youth of whole Sindh especially the urban areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.

He said sadly the federal government, as well as, the government of Sindh is not giving a serious attention to this matter which can easily and rapidly transform our economy. Altaf Shakoor appealed to the government to change its economic priorities and make necessary adjustments in them so as to boost employability in Pakistan.

economy PDP job creation

Comments

1000 characters

‘Economy needs to revolve around job creation’

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories