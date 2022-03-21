ANL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
ASC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.39%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
BOP 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-9.68%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FFL 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PACE 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.81%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PRL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 30.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.66%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TPL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
TRG 72.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.9%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
WAVES 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,296 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 14,982 Decreased By -63.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 43,351 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,591 No Change 0 (0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ICC says Bangalore pitch below par after India Test win

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: Cricket authorities said the pitch for India’s barnstorming second Test win over Sri Lanka was “below average” in a Sunday reprimand of Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sixteen wickets fell in the opening day and the hosts had the pink-ball contest firmly in hand with an emphatic 238-run victory inside three days.

But a subsequent International Cricket Council review found that the contest had been lopsided from the beginning.

“The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself,” match referee Javagal Srinath said.

“Though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between bat and ball.”

Under ICC rules, venues that receive a “below average” pitch designation are issued with a demerit point.

Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period, and if a venue accumulates five it is suspended from hosting international cricket for a year.

Bangalore is the second venue in as many weeks to receive the “below average” reprimand, after the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in neighbouring Pakistan.

At the Rawalpindi stadium, this month’s first Test between the hosts and Australia ended in a tame draw — with 1,187 runs scored for the loss of only 14 wickets.

Icc Sri Lanka India Test Bangalore pitch

Comments

1000 characters

ICC says Bangalore pitch below par after India Test win

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories