Fesco’s interactive machine at Lyallpur Galleria inaugurated

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of the FESCO Board of Directors (BODs), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is implementing state of the art technology.

In this connection, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fesco Eng. Bashir Ahmed inaugurated the latest interactive machine at Lyallpur Galleria. The installation of this machine would not only helpful for consumers to register their online complaints but also solve these complaints immediately. On the occasion, Eng. Bashir Ahmed said that now Fesco consumers would be able to register their complaints during the shopping instead of personally visiting the Fesco office. He further said that it is a step forward towards the paperless working.

