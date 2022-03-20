Minister inaugurates PHA’s rainwater harvesting project

RAWALPINDI: Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood here on Saturday inaugurated PHA’s rainwater harvesting project.

Addressing the participants, he said that the construction of the first underground water tank with a storage capacity of nearly 100,000 gallons which was part of the rainwater harvesting system project worth Rs 50 million, has been completed in Rawal Park. The project was being executed by PHA Rawalpindi to reduce the use of clean water in parks, he added.

He said that the project would enable the authority to collect rainwater in various parks of Rawalpindi city which would be used for irrigation in parks and other plantation sites of the city. Water supply systems would also be installed in the parks besides constructing water filling stations to fill water tankers, he said.