CDA asked to take notice of two decaying eucalyptus trees

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) needs to take immediate notice of the two decaying eucalyptus trees opposite Chaman Metro Bus Station Islamabad, which pose a serious threat to the lives of the pedestrians, motorists and the people residing in Sector G-9/4 of the federal capital.

“Friday night strong winds kept blowing and heavy rain kept the whole family awake. We were scared that the trees might fall on the house,” a home owner in the area, while speaking to Business Recorder said on Saturday.

He, while praising the civic agency for improving the various repair and maintenance work it has carried out in the federal capital during the last one year, requested immediate cutting down or trimming of the two trees.

The tall trees are located opposite the busy Chaman Metro Bus Station (near house number 1006, street 66) and are a serious threat to the commuters of the Metro Bus service and residents of the sector.

Despite a survey carried out by the CDA, the authority failed to take any action.

The residents are surprised that the relevant department of the CDA has yet to take necessary action in the best interest of the general public.

Moreover, people of Islamabad are already facing various health issues and allergy problems due to some of the trees planted in the city.

