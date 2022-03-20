LGH holds workshop on ‘Dengue Clinical Management’

LAHORE: On the direction of the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, a “Dengue Clinical Management” workshop for doctors and nurses was organised by Lahore General Hospital Medical Unit-3.

Prof Dr Tahir Siddique and Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Maqsood while addressing the participants highlighted the dengue fever symptoms, diagnosis and treatment, clinical management of patients and other aspects.

They said dengue patients are in dire need of fluid management so that the patient cannot get Dengue Shock Syndrome and water should not go into the lungs.

Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while distributing certificates to the doctors and nurses who completed the training said that those who completed this training have proof that they have get expertise in the treatment and will build their confidence as the dengue patients will be able to get treatment from them with full satisfaction.

