ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Big retailer: Islamabad ATIR withdraws Rs1m penalty

Sohail Sarfraz 20 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Islamabad has withdrawn a penalty of Rs1,000,000 from a retailer, who failed to integrate its all retail Points of Sales with the Federal Board of Revenue’s computerized system.

In this connection, the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (Divisional Bench-I), Islamabad has recently issued an order against the Commissioner Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi.

The crux of the order is that the FBR cannot impose the penalty under section 11 (2) of the Sales Tax Act 1990 which according to the tribunal deals with the assessment process. The provision of the penalty has been separately given under section 33 of the Sales Tax Act which was not properly being invoked and adjudicated by the FBR.

Brief facts of the case were that the registered person has failed to integrate its all retail points of sale with the FBR’s computerised system for real-time reporting of sales, which attracted a penalty of Rs1,000,000 as prescribed in serial number 25 of section 33 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

Therefore, show cause notice was issued and proceedings were initiated and a penalty of Rs1,000,000 was confirmed and held recoverable.

The registered person filed the appeal with the Commissioner Appeal, who decided to appeal against the taxpayer.

Being aggrieved, the registered person has approached the Inland Revenue Appellate Tribunal, Islamabad.

Inland Revenue Appellate Tribunal ruled that the section 11 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 does not allow recovery and imposition of penalty as prescribed at serial number 25 of section 33 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 alone where liability on account of principal amount of sales tax discharged.

If the amount of penalty is considered a part of “tax” as used in the provisions, then there was no need for legislature to use the words penalty and default surcharge separately and independently.

The intention of the legislator is clear that the said registered persons, who deposit the due amount of sales tax, the provisions of the section 11 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 are thereby ab-initio not attracted.

Therefore, the appeal of the appellant is accepted and the order passed by lower authorities is annulled, the tribunal added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Tax FBR Sales Tax Act, 1990 Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue

Comments

Comments are closed.

Big retailer: Islamabad ATIR withdraws Rs1m penalty

Feb C/A deficit dips 78pc MoM

Next 3 years: $8.7bn ADB assistance ‘in the pipeline’

GST registrations: FBR launches physical verification of manufacturers

Timely actions helped contain deficit: PM

POL products: Rs114bn collected through PL

‘Exports reach $100m per day in Feb’

Discussions constructive: IMF official

PM may lose majority if dissident PTI MPs are disqualified

PTI issues show-cause notices to 13 ‘dissident’ MNAs

Shehbaz terms attack on Sindh House ‘attack on Pakistan’

Read more stories