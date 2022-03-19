Profound respect for Shab-e-Barat: All wholesale, retail markets to remain closed today

LAHORE: All leading wholesale and retail markets in the provincial capital would remain closed on Saturday (today) in reverence for Shab-e-Barat, announced traders on Friday.

Those markets which will remain closed included: Urdu Bazaar, Brandreth Road, Badami Bagh, Shah Alam, Circular Road, Ball Baring Market, Plastic Market, Dana Market, Mori Bazaar, Hajveri Market, McLeod Road, Landa Bazaar, Akbari Mandi, Anarkali Bazaar, Ichra Bazaar Lytton Road Abid Market Auriga Centre and auto parts market.

Shab-e-Barat will be observed from dusk until Saturday dawn with great reverence. The night of forgiveness is observed 15 days before the start of the holy month of Ramazan. Muslims believe that Allah SWT writes their destinies for the coming year, after taking into account their past events and that is why Muslims spent this night praying and asking for mercy and prosperity.

Special Nawafil, recitation of the Holy Quran, and various other religious rituals will be performed by believers seeking blessings of the Almighty and forgiveness for their sins on Shab-e-Barat, also known as Laylat-ul-Bara’ah.

Mosques have been illuminated where religious events will be held and Muslim scholars will deliver sermons and highlight the true teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Some people also fast on the day after the Shab-e-Barat night prayers, while others hand out food to the needy ones.

