ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Profound respect for Shab-e-Barat: All wholesale, retail markets to remain closed today

Recorder Report 19 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: All leading wholesale and retail markets in the provincial capital would remain closed on Saturday (today) in reverence for Shab-e-Barat, announced traders on Friday.

Those markets which will remain closed included: Urdu Bazaar, Brandreth Road, Badami Bagh, Shah Alam, Circular Road, Ball Baring Market, Plastic Market, Dana Market, Mori Bazaar, Hajveri Market, McLeod Road, Landa Bazaar, Akbari Mandi, Anarkali Bazaar, Ichra Bazaar Lytton Road Abid Market Auriga Centre and auto parts market.

Shab-e-Barat will be observed from dusk until Saturday dawn with great reverence. The night of forgiveness is observed 15 days before the start of the holy month of Ramazan. Muslims believe that Allah SWT writes their destinies for the coming year, after taking into account their past events and that is why Muslims spent this night praying and asking for mercy and prosperity.

Special Nawafil, recitation of the Holy Quran, and various other religious rituals will be performed by believers seeking blessings of the Almighty and forgiveness for their sins on Shab-e-Barat, also known as Laylat-ul-Bara’ah.

Mosques have been illuminated where religious events will be held and Muslim scholars will deliver sermons and highlight the true teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Some people also fast on the day after the Shab-e-Barat night prayers, while others hand out food to the needy ones.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ramazan Shab e Barat wholesale and retail markets

Comments

1000 characters

Profound respect for Shab-e-Barat: All wholesale, retail markets to remain closed today

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.6pc YoY

IT sector, freelancers and startups: FBR ‘drafting’ ordinance aimed at extending incentives

FO urges envoys to follow norms for meeting politicians

GST calculation, levy: FBR clarifies discount on standardized tax invoice

Ministry proposes 3MMT of wheat import

Two PTI MNAs held, released

Ahead of no-confidence vote: Govt to seek SC ruling over ‘defections’

SCBA, PBC oppose ‘Governor’s rule’ proposal

PPP terms storming ‘act of terrorism’

SPI down 1.37pc WoW

Read more stories