NAB deserves praise

Commerce Ministry has claimed that National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB’s) anti-corruption strategy proved successful resulting in the recovery of Rs 538 billion from corrupt elements during the tenure of the present management. These comments have been made part of a GSP booklet released by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

Recovering more than half a trillion of rupees from the corrupt elements is no joke. The NAB, therefore, deserves a lot of praise. The amount recovered by it could have easily surpassed the mark of one trillion rupees had the organisation worked more efficiently and diligently. The body, in my view, needs to be revamped with induction of more qualified and trained personnel into it. Its prosecution wing, in particular, deserves more attention. Despite its all shortcomings, limitations and flaws, NAB has performed well.

Saadat Rashid (Rawalpindi)

