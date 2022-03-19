Distribution of no-trust resolution notice: Opposition parties write letter to NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of opposition parties on Friday wrote a letter to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and to the National Assembly secretary urging them to immediately distribute the notice of no-confidence resolution among the members of the house.

Joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence resolution against the Prime Minister on March 8.

According to the letter, “The rules require the secretary to distribute notices of no-confidence resolution among the members of the National Assembly.”

The letter added that the National Assembly secretary had not yet distributed the no-confidence motion whereas the said motion should be on the agenda of the meeting one day after the distribution of the said notice. “In order to fulfill rule 37 (of the house), the notice should be distributed immediately and entered in the order of the first working day of the session,” the letter concluded.

