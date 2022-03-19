Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 18, 2022). ==================================== BR...
19 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 18, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,029.97
High: 43,807.23
Low: 42,987.86
Net Change: 777.26
Volume (000): 92,330
Value (000): 5,328,922
Makt Cap (000) 1,742,553,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,730.50
NET CH. (-) 58.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,039.39
NET CH. (-) 153.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,721.05
NET CH. (-) 152.36
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,488.19
NET CH. (-) 98.22
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,711.94
NET CH. (-) 117.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,344.26
NET CH. (-) 178.55
------------------------------------
As on: 18-March-2022
====================================
