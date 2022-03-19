KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 18, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,029.97 High: 43,807.23 Low: 42,987.86 Net Change: 777.26 Volume (000): 92,330 Value (000): 5,328,922 Makt Cap (000) 1,742,553,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,730.50 NET CH. (-) 58.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,039.39 NET CH. (-) 153.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,721.05 NET CH. (-) 152.36 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,488.19 NET CH. (-) 98.22 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,711.94 NET CH. (-) 117.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,344.26 NET CH. (-) 178.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-March-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022