Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
19 Mar, 2022
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Pakistan Paper 30.06.2022 25% Interim Cash 17.03.2022
Products Limited Dividend
Millat Tractors Ltd. 30.06.2022 450% Interim
Cash Dividend 18.03.2022
Pakistan Hotels 30.06.2022 10% Interim
Developers Limited Cash Dividend 17.03.2022
Kohinoor 30.06.2022 10% Interim
Textile Mills Ltd. Cash Dividend 17.03.2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd. 30.06.2022 30% Interim
Cash Dividend 17.03.2022
First UDL Modaraba 30.06.2022 10% Interim
Cash Dividend 17.03.2022
Thal Limited 30.06.2022 100% Interim
Cash Dividend 18.03.2022
Oil & Gas 30.06.2022 20% Interim 18.03.2022
Development Co. Ltd. Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
