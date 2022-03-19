Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
19 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 31.12.2021 - 5,406.674 17.41 26.04.202 19.04.2022 to
Year End 11.00.A.M 26.04.2022
AGM
===============================================================================================================
