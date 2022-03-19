KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Ibrahim Fibres Limited 31.12.2021 - 5,406.674 17.41 26.04.202 19.04.2022 to Year End 11.00.A.M 26.04.2022 AGM ===============================================================================================================

