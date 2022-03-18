South Africa bowl against Bangladesh in first ODI

CENTURION: South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the first one-day international against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

South Africa were without wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock because of illness.

“Generally it’s a good wicket and at night it tends to skid on a bit,” said South African captain Temba Bavuma. Teams batting second have a good record in day-night matches in Centurion.

“The stats say it’s better to chase,” said Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal. “We would have liked to bowl.”

But Tamim said he was confident about a team packed with all-rounders as well as some promising fast bowlers.

The three-match series is part of the International Cricket Council’s World Cup Super League which counts towards qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Bongani Jele (both RSA)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)