ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
South Africa bowl against Bangladesh in first ODI

AFP 18 Mar, 2022

CENTURION: South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the first one-day international against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

South Africa were without wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock because of illness.

“Generally it’s a good wicket and at night it tends to skid on a bit,” said South African captain Temba Bavuma. Teams batting second have a good record in day-night matches in Centurion.

“The stats say it’s better to chase,” said Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal. “We would have liked to bowl.”

But Tamim said he was confident about a team packed with all-rounders as well as some promising fast bowlers.

The three-match series is part of the International Cricket Council’s World Cup Super League which counts towards qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Bongani Jele (both RSA)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI

