ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
ASC 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-4.72%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.69%)
FFL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.13%)
FNEL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.79%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-8.11%)
GGL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.73%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.04%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.03%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-5.03%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
PRL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.97%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.29%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
SNGP 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.11%)
TELE 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-7.1%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.5%)
TPLP 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.69%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.29%)
TRG 71.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-5.75%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.06%)
WAVES 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.55%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
BR100 4,296 Decreased By -56.7 (-1.3%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,369 Decreased By -438.4 (-1%)
KSE30 16,608 Decreased By -217.5 (-1.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy, banking stocks drag FTSE lower; eyes biggest weekly jump in 14 months

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

Britain’s FTSE 100 erased early gains to trade lower on Friday, weighed by weakness in energy and banking shares, as the lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations kept investors on the edge.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.2% in volatile trade but was on track for its best weekly gain in over a year, while the domestically-focused mid-cap index declined 0.2%.

The banking sub-index fell 0.4%, while oil majors Shell and BP dropped 0.5% and 1.0%, respectively, despite a rally in crude prices.

Investors kept a wary eye on developments around the Ukraine crisis as hopes of a deal dwindled amid lack of tangible progress in peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators.

“The comments we saw from the Kremlin yesterday have kind of clouded that picture (an agreement of ceasefire, Russian troops leaving Ukraine), and now markets are in the impression the progress has been overplayed,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

Further losses were limited by gains in base metal miners , up 0.5%, tracking rising metal prices as coronavirus curbs in China fuelled supply concerns.

Despite the week’s rebound, the FTSE 100 has lost nearly 0.2% so far this year. Still, heavyweight energy firms tracked strong gains in oil prices, so year-to-date losses were not as steep as those in the wider European aggregate.

Among individual stocks, Ted Baker jumped 18.4%, with US private equity firm Sycamore Partners in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for the fashion retailer.

Vodafone gained 1.7%, after Reuters reported, quoting sources familiar with the matter, that Global infrastructure funds approached the network operator to invest in its $16 billion mast company Vantage Towers but the telecoms giant’s preference is for an industry merger.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

Energy, banking stocks drag FTSE lower; eyes biggest weekly jump in 14 months

Indus Motor expected to hike auto rates

Presented summary to PM, no decision made on governor's rule in Sindh: Sheikh Rashid

‘Sindh House’ puts PTI govt in an ugly quandary

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Oil gains as Russia-Ukraine talks stall

Diversion of LNG to households: PD says circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Read more stories